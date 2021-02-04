 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Datebook
0 comments

Datebook

  • 0

Friday, Feb. 5

Today is the 36th day of 2021 and the 47th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1917, Congress overrode President Woodrow Wilson’s veto in passing the Immigration Act of 1917, banning persons from an “Asiatic Barred Zone” from entering the country.

In 1919, Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and D.W. Griffith launched United Artists.

In 1994, white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of the murder of civil rights leader Medgar Evers 31 years earlier, in 1963.

In 2020, President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his first impeachment trial.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Adlai Stevenson (1900-1965), politician/diplomat; William S. Burroughs (1914-1997), author; Red Buttons (1919-2006), actor/comedian; Hank Aaron (1934- ), baseball player; Michael Mann (1943- ), filmmaker; Christopher Guest (1948- ), actor/filmmaker; Laura Linney (1964- ), actress; Roberto Alomar (1968- ), baseball player; Sara Evans (1971- ), singer-songwriter; Cristiano Ronaldo (1985- ), soccer player.

TODAY’S FACT: United Artists co-founder Charlie Chaplin, who directed, produced, scored and starred in most of his own films, re-shot one scene in “City Lights,” featuring his famous “Little Tramp” character, 342 times.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1972, Bob Douglas, “the Father of Black Professional Basketball,” became the first African American elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reynolds named 'Best of Zillow'
Local

Reynolds named 'Best of Zillow'

ELKO — eXp Realty Realtor Colette Reynolds has been named “Best of Zillow” among the top 10% of more than 60,000 Zillow agents nationwide.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News