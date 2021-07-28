Thursday, July 29

Today is the 210th day of 2021 and the 40th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1899, the first Hague Conventions defining the “laws of war” were signed.

In 1948, the first Olympic Games since 1936 began in London.

In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act, creating NASA.

In 1965, the first 4,000 paratroopers from the 101st Airborne Division arrived in Vietnam.

In 1981, Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer were married at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alexis de Tocqueville (1805-1859), writer/historian/political scientist; Benito Mussolini (1883-1945), Italian dictator; Theda Bara (1885-1955), actress; Isidor Isaac Rabi (1898-1988), physicist; Clara Bow (1905-1965), actress; Dag Hammarskjold (1905-1961), Swedish diplomat; Elizabeth Dole (1936- ), U.S. senator; Peter Jennings (1938-2005), TV news anchor; Ken Burns (1953- ), documentary filmmaker; Tim Gunn (1953- ), TV personality; Martina McBride (1966- ), singer-songwriter; Stephen Dorff (1973- ), actor/producer; Josh Radnor (1974- ), actor.