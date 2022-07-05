 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Datebook

  • 0

Wednesday, July 6

Today is the 187th day of 2022 and the 16th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1785, Congress chose the dollar as the monetary unit of the United States.

In 1854, the Republican Party was formally launched at a convention in Jackson, Michigan.

In 1885, Louis Pasteur successfully tested his rabies vaccine on a boy who had been bitten by a rabid dog.

In 1892, 16 people were killed during fighting between guards and striking steelworkers at a Carnegie Steel Co. plant in Homestead, Pennsylvania.

In 1942, diarist Anne Frank and her family went into hiding in a secret annex in a house in Amsterdam.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Frida Kahlo (1907-1954), painter; Nancy Reagan (1921-2016), actress/first lady; Merv Griffin (1925-2007), TV personality; Janet Leigh (1927-2004), actress; Tenzin Gyatso (1935- ), 14th Dalai Lama; Ned Beatty (1937-2021), actor; George W. Bush (1946- ), 43rd U.S. president; Sylvester Stallone (1946- ), actor; Geoffrey Rush (1951- ), actor; Brian Posehn (1966- ), actor/comedian; 50 Cent (1975- ), rapper; Kevin Hart (1979- ), actor/comedian; Pau Gasol (1980- ), basketball player; Manny Machado (1992- ), baseball player.

People are also reading…

TODAY'S FACT: Future Beatles bandmates John Lennon and Paul McCartney met for the first time at a fair in Liverpool, England, on this date in 1957.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1957, Althea Gibson became the first Black athlete to win a tennis title at Wimbledon.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko County recount requested

Elko County recount requested

ELKO – Elko County will conduct a recount of 8,080 votes cast in the Governor’s race following a request by Republican candidate Joey Gilbert.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News