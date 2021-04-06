 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Datebook
0 comments

Datebook

  • 0

Wednesday, April 7

Today is the 97th day of 2021 and the 19th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1712, slaves in New York City launched a revolt, killing nine white slaveholders.

In 1862, Union forces under Ulysses S. Grant defeated Confederate troops in the Battle of Shiloh.

In 1948, the World Health Organization was established by the United Nations.

In 1994, civil war and ethnic genocide began in Rwanda, claiming an estimated 500,000 to 1 million lives over the next several months.

In 2003, U.S. troops took over Saddam Hussein’s presidential palace in Baghdad.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Wordsworth (1770-1850), poet; Will Keith Kellogg (1860-1951), Kellogg Company founder; Billie Holiday (1915-1959), singer-songwriter; Ravi Shankar (1920-2012), musician; James Garner (1928-2014), actor; Francis Ford Coppola (1939- ), filmmaker; David Frost (1939-2013), journalist/TV personality; Stan Winston (1946-2008), special effects artist; Jackie Chan (1954- ), actor; James “Buster” Douglas (1960- ), boxer; Russell Crowe (1964- ), actor; Tiki and Ronde Barber (1975- ), football players.

TODAY’S FACT: Educator Booker T. Washington was the first African American to be depicted on a U.S. postage stamp, issued on this day in 1940.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1963, at age 23, golfer Jack Nicklaus won the first of his six Masters titles.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Cook's comes to town: Restaurant opens on Third Street
Local

Cook's comes to town: Restaurant opens on Third Street

“This has been a dream of mine since I was 20,” Cook said. “I wanted the whole steakhouse, wood cowboy look. I have never been to culinary school. I’m just a country girl who taught myself to cook. I had a bed and breakfast in a hunting lodge in Colorado in my 20s. I started the catering and it just went from there.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News