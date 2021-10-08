Saturday, Oct. 9

Today is the 282nd day of 2021 and the 18th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1635, Roger Williams, the eventual founder of Rhode Island, was banished from Massachusetts Bay Colony as a religious dissident.

In 1888, the Washington Monument opened to the general public.

In 1967, guerrilla leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara was executed for attempting to lead revolutionaries in Bolivia.

In 1986, the musical “The Phantom of the Opera” opened in London’s West End.

In 2006, North Korea claimed it had performed its first nuclear test.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alastair Sim (1900-1976), actor; John Lennon (1940-1980), singer-songwriter; Jackson Browne (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Sharon Osbourne (1952- ), media personality; Tony Shalhoub (1953- ), actor; Scott Bakula (1954- ), actor; Mike Singletary (1958- ), football player; Guillermo del Toro (1964- ), director; Steve McQueen (1969- ), filmmaker; Annika Sorenstam (1970- ), golfer; Brandon Routh (1979- ), actor; Bella Hadid (1996- ), model.