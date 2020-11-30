Tuesday, Dec. 1

Today is the 336th day of 2020 and the 71st day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1913, the Ford Motor Company began operation of its first assembly line.

In 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, sparking a new era in the civil rights movement.

In 1969, the United States instituted its first draft lottery since World War II.

In 2008, the National Bureau of Economic Research declared that the United States had been in an official recession since December 2007.

In 2013, China launched Yutu, its first lunar rover.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Marie Tussaud (1761-1850), museum founder; Rex Stout (1886-1975), author; Mary Martin (1913-1990), actress; Lou Rawls (1933-2006), singer-songwriter; Woody Allen (1935- ), filmmaker; Lee Trevino (1939- ), golfer; Richard Pryor (1940-2005), actor/comedian; Bette Midler (1945- ), singer/actress; Nestor Carbonell (1967- ), actor; Sarah Silverman (1970- ), actress/comedian; Akiva Schaffer (1977- ), actor/filmmaker; DeSean Jackson (1986- ), football player; Zoe Kravitz (1988- ), actress/singer.