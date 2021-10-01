TODAY’S SPORTS

In 2005, the Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-14 in Mexico City. It was the first regular-season NFL game to take place outside the United States.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Writing is a form of therapy; sometimes I wonder how all those who do not write, compose or paint can manage to escape the madness, melancholia, the panic and fear which is inherent in a human situation.” — Graham Greene, “Ways of Escape”

TODAY’S NUMBER

17,897 — number of original “Peanuts” comic strips (featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy) published between the strip’s debut on this day in 1950 and creator Charles Schulz’s death in 2000.

