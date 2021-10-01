Saturday, Oct. 2
Today is the 275th day of 2021 and the 11th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY
In 1835, the Texas Revolution began as American settlers battled Mexican troops near the Guadalupe River.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson suffered a stroke that left him partially paralyzed.
In 1967, Thurgood Marshall was sworn in as the first Black justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 2002, the first two “Beltway sniper” attacks left one person dead in Montgomery County, Maryland.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Nat Turner (1800-1831), slave rebellion leader; Mohandas Gandhi (1869-1948), political/spiritual leader; Cordell Hull (1871-1955), statesman; Groucho Marx (1890-1977), comedian/actor; Bud Abbott (1895-1974), comedian/actor; Graham Greene (1904-1991), novelist; Rex Reed (1938- ), movie critic; Steve Sabol (1942-2012), director/producer; Don McLean (1945- ), singer-songwriter; Sting (1951- ), singer-songwriter; Kelly Ripa (1970- ), actress/TV personality.
TODAY’S FACT
After translating Leo Tolstoy’s “Letter to a Hindu,” Mohandas Gandhi began a regular correspondence with the novelist that lasted from October 1909 until Tolstoy’s death in November 1910.
TODAY’S SPORTS
In 2005, the Arizona Cardinals beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-14 in Mexico City. It was the first regular-season NFL game to take place outside the United States.
TODAY’S QUOTE
“Writing is a form of therapy; sometimes I wonder how all those who do not write, compose or paint can manage to escape the madness, melancholia, the panic and fear which is inherent in a human situation.” — Graham Greene, “Ways of Escape”
TODAY’S NUMBER
17,897 — number of original “Peanuts” comic strips (featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy) published between the strip’s debut on this day in 1950 and creator Charles Schulz’s death in 2000.