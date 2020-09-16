Thursday, Sept. 17

Today is the 261st day of 2020 and the 90th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1787, delegations from 12 states voted to approve the proposed Constitution at Philadelphia’s Constitutional Convention.

In 1862, more than 23,000 people died or were wounded in the Battle of Antietam near Sharpsburg, Maryland, resulting in the bloodiest single day in U.S. military history.

In 1978, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin reached a historic accord at Camp David.

In 2001, the New York Stock Exchange reopened, having been closed since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rube Foster (1879-1930), baseball player/manager; William Carlos Williams (1883-1963), physician/poet; Hank Williams Sr. (1923-1953), singer-songwriter; George Blanda (1927-2010), football player; Anne Bancroft (1931-2005), actress; Ken Kesey (1935-2001), author; Phil Jackson (1945- ), basketball player/coach; Baz Luhrmann (1962- ), filmmaker; Kyle Chandler (1965- ), actor; Jimmie Johnson (1975- ), race car driver; Flo Rida (1979- ), rapper; Alex Ovechkin (1985- ), hockey player.