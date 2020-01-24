Saturday, Jan. 25

Today is the 25th day of 2020 and the 36th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1533, King Henry VIII of England secretly married Anne Boleyn.

In 1787, Shays’ Rebellion forces failed in an attempt to overtake the U.S. arsenal in Springfield, Massachusetts.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In 1915, Alexander Graham Bell made the first transcontinental telephone call from New York to San Francisco.

In 1961, a few days after his inauguration, President John F. Kennedy held the first televised presidential news conference.

In 2004, NASA’s Opportunity rover landed on the surface of Mars.

TODAY’S FACT: The Mars Opportunity rover continued to make scientific observations and report back to Earth until June 2018, more than 13 years beyond the duration of activity for which it was designed.