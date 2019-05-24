Saturday, May 24
Today is the 145th day of 2019 and the 67th day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1787, the Constitutional Convention convened in Philadelphia, with George Washington presiding.
In 1935, Jesse Owens set three track and field world records and tied a fourth at the Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy announced his plan to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade.
In 1977, the first “Star Wars” movie was released in American theaters.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), poet/essayist/philosopher; Bill “Bojangles” Robinson (1878-1949), dancer/actor; Gene Tunney (1897-1978), boxer; Robert Ludlum (1927-2001), author; Raymond Carver (1938-1988), author; Ian McKellen (1939- ), actor; Frank Oz (1944- ), puppeteer/film director; Mike Myers (1963- ), actor/comedian; Octavia Spencer (1972- ), actress; Cillian Murphy (1976- ), actor; Brian Urlacher (1978- ), football player; Aly Raisman (1994- ), gymnast.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1986, an estimated 6.5 million people in the United States joined hands to form a human chain in support of the Hands Across America charity campaign. The event raised $34 million to combat hunger and homelessness.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1935, just a week before playing in his last major league game, Babe Ruth went 4-for-4 with three home runs, including his major league record 714th, in an 11-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Forbes Field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.