Saturday, May 24

Today is the 145th day of 2019 and the 67th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1787, the Constitutional Convention convened in Philadelphia, with George Washington presiding.

In 1935, Jesse Owens set three track and field world records and tied a fourth at the Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy announced his plan to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade.

In 1977, the first “Star Wars” movie was released in American theaters.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), poet/essayist/philosopher; Bill “Bojangles” Robinson (1878-1949), dancer/actor; Gene Tunney (1897-1978), boxer; Robert Ludlum (1927-2001), author; Raymond Carver (1938-1988), author; Ian McKellen (1939- ), actor; Frank Oz (1944- ), puppeteer/film director; Mike Myers (1963- ), actor/comedian; Octavia Spencer (1972- ), actress; Cillian Murphy (1976- ), actor; Brian Urlacher (1978- ), football player; Aly Raisman (1994- ), gymnast.

TODAY’S FACT: In 1986, an estimated 6.5 million people in the United States joined hands to form a human chain in support of the Hands Across America charity campaign. The event raised $34 million to combat hunger and homelessness.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1935, just a week before playing in his last major league game, Babe Ruth went 4-for-4 with three home runs, including his major league record 714th, in an 11-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Forbes Field.

