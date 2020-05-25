Tuesday, May 26

Today is the 147th day of 2020 and the 69th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1865, the last Confederate forces fighting the Civil War surrendered in Galveston, Texas.

In 1868, the Senate failed for the second time by only one vote to convict President Andrew Johnson in his impeachment trial, resulting in his acquittal.

In 1923, the first 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race began near the town of Le Mans, France.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton renewed China’s Most Favored Nation trade status.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Al Jolson (1886-1950), singer/actor; Dorothea Lange (1895-1965), photographer; John Wayne (1907-1979), actor; Peggy Lee (1920-2002), singer-songwriter/actor; Miles Davis (1926-1991), jazz musician; Stevie Nicks (1948- ), singer-songwriter; Sally Ride (1951-2012), astronaut; Lenny Kravitz (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Helena Bonham Carter (1966- ), actress; Matt Stone (1971- ), screenwriter/TV producer; Ben Zobrist (1981- ), baseball player.