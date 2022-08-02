 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Datebook

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Today is the 215th day of 2022 and the 44th day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1492, Christopher Columbus, seeking a sea route to the Far East, departed Palos de la Frontera, Spain.

In 1914, Germany declared war on France.

In 1958, the U.S. nuclear-powered submarine Nautilus became the first vessel to cross the North Pole underwater.

In 1972, the U.S. Senate ratified the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

In 2019, a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, left 23 dead and 23 injured.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Elisha Otis (1811-1861), inventor; Ernie Pyle (1900-1945), journalist/war correspondent; Leon Uris (1924-2003), author; Tony Bennett (1926- ), singer; Martin Sheen (1940- ), actor; Martha Stewart (1941- ), TV personality/business mogul; James Hetfield (1963- ), singer-songwriter; Tom Brady (1977- ), football player; Evangeline Lilly (1979- ), actress; Todd Gurley (1994- ), football player.

TODAY'S FACT: Santa Claus Land, the world's first theme park, opened on this day in 1946 in Santa Claus, Indiana.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1936, Jesse Owens won the first of his four gold medals during the Olympic Games in Berlin. Owens edged out teammate Ralph Metcalfe with a 10.3-second time in the 100-meter dash.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "All you have the right to ask of life is to choose a battle in this war, make the best you can, and leave the field with honor." -- Leon Uris, "Mila 18"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 70 -- length (in days) of Christopher Columbus' first voyage across the Atlantic Ocean in 1492.

