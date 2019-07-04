Friday, June 5
Today is the 186th day of 2019 and the 15th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1775, the Continental Congress adopted the Olive Branch Petition, an appeal to King George III for reconciliation between the colonies and Great Britain.
In 1935, the National Labor Relations Act was passed, guaranteeing workers the right to organize and bargain collectively.
In 1954, Elvis Presley recorded his first single, “That’s All Right,” at Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee.
In 1971, President Richard Nixon certified the 26th Amendment, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18.
In 1996, Dolly the sheep, the first mammal to be cloned from an adult cell, was born.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: P.T. Barnum (1810-1891), circus founder; Jean Cocteau (1889-1963), writer; Henry Cabot Lodge Jr. (1902-1985), diplomat; Huey Lewis (1950- ), singer-songwriter; Bill Watterson (1958- ), cartoonist; Edie Falco (1963- ), actress; Ronald D. Moore (1964- ), screenwriter/producer; Adam Young (1986- ), singer-songwriter; Shohei Ohtani (1994- ), baseball player.
TODAY’S FACT: The bikini swimsuit, introduced by French fashion designer Louis Reard on this day in 1946, was named for the Bikini Atoll, where the United States had conducted a news-making atomic test earlier in the week.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2009, Roger Federer won his world-record 15th Grand Slam tournament with a victory over Andy Roddick at Wimbledon.
