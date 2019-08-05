Tuesday, Aug. 6
Today is the 218th day of 2019 and the 47th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1787, the “Great Debate” over the future of the U.S. Constitution began at the Constitutional Convention.
In 1926, Gertrude Ederle became the first woman to swim across the English Channel.
In 1945, the U.S. B-29 bomber Enola Gay dropped the “Little Boy” atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan.
In 1965, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act, which outlawed some voting qualifications thought to disenfranchise black voters.
In 2012, NASA’s Curiosity rover landed on Mars.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alfred, Lord Tennyson (1809-1892), poet; Alexander Fleming (1881-1955), biologist/pharmacologist; Lucille Ball (1911-1989), actress/comedian; Robert Mitchum (1917-1997), actor; Andy Warhol (1928-1987), artist/filmmaker; Michelle Yeoh (1962- ), actress; David Robinson (1965- ), basketball player; Mike Greenberg (1967- ), sportscaster; M. Night Shyamalan (1970- ), filmmaker; Vera Farmiga (1973- ), actress; Max Kellerman (1973- ), sportscaster.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1991, CERN computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee published the first website and webpage, which offered information about the World Wide Web project.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1963, Philadelphia’s NBA team changed its name from the Nationals to the 76ers.
