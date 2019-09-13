Saturday, Sept. 14
Today is the 257th day of 2019 and the 86th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1812, the Fire of Moscow broke out as Russian troops left the city and the French Grande Armee entered.
In 1814, Francis Scott Key wrote “Defence of Fort McHenry,” the poem that provided the lyrics for “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
In 1901, President William McKinley died of wounds received on Sept. 6 from an assassin’s bullet, and Vice President Theodore Roosevelt was sworn in as his successor.
In 1994, Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig announced the cancellation of the remainder of the season after a 34-day player strike.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Clayton Moore (1914-1999), actor; Mario Benedetti (1920-2009), journalist/author; Zoe Caldwell (1933- ), actress; Walter Koenig (1936- ), actor/director/producer; Larry Brown (1940- ), basketball coach; Sam Neill (1947- ), actor; Melissa Leo (1960- ), actress; Faith Ford (1964- ), actress; Andrew Lincoln (1973- ), actor; Nas (1973- ), rapper; Katie Lee (1981- ), chef/TV personality; Amy Winehouse (1983-2011), singer; Deshaun Watson (1995- ), football player.
TODAY’S FACT: Elizabeth Ann Seton became the first American-born Catholic saint when she was canonized by Pope Paul VI on this day in 1975.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1987, the Toronto Blue Jays hit a major-league record 10 home runs in a single game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.