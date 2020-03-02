Tuesday, March 3
Today is the 63rd day of 2020 and the 74th day of winter.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1845, Florida was admitted as the 27th U.S. state.
In 1931, President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional resolution adopting “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the U.S. national anthem.
In 1991, an amateur videographer captured the beating and arrest of construction worker Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers after a high-speed car chase.
In 2005, American millionaire Steve Fossett made the first solo, nonstop, unrefueled flight around the world in a fixed-wing aircraft.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alexander Graham Bell (1847-1922), inventor; Jean Harlow (1911-1937), actress; James Doohan (1920-2005), actor; James Merrill (1926-1995), poet; Perry Ellis (1940-1986), fashion designer; George Miller (1945- ), filmmaker; Ira Glass (1959- ), radio personality; Jackie Joyner-Kersee (1962- ), athlete; Julie Bowen (1970- ), actress; Jessica Biel (1982- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: “The Star-Spangled Banner” is set to the tune of “To Anacreon in Heaven,” a piece originally composed around 1775 as the official song of the Anacreontic Society, an English musicians’ club.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1920, the Montreal Canadiens set the NHL record for goals in a single game with a 16-3 win over the Quebec Bulldogs.