You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Datebook
0 comments

Datebook

  • 0

Saturday, August 8

Today is the 221st day of 2020 and the 50th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the United Nations charter, making the United States the first nation to join the organization.

In 1963, 15 thieves stole close to 2.6 million pounds from a mail train in Britain’s “Great Train Robbery.”

In 1974, President Richard Nixon announced on national television that he would resign the presidency at noon the following day.

In 1990, Iraq announced its “unification” with Kuwait, days after its military forces had invaded and taken over the country.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Sara Teasdale (1884-1933), poet; Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings (1896-1953), novelist/Pulitzer Prize winner; Benny Carter (1907-2003), jazz musician; Esther Williams (1921-2013), actress; Mel Tillis (1932-2017), singer-songwriter; Dustin Hoffman (1937- ), actor; Keith Carradine (1949- ), actor; Robin Quivers (1952- ), radio personality; Deborah Norville (1958- ), journalist; The Edge (1961- ), guitarist; Roger Federer (1981- ), tennis player; Meagan Good (1981- ), actress; Shawn Mendes (1998- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY’S FACT: Thomas Edison received a patent for the mimeograph on this day in 1876.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1988, the Chicago Cubs hosted the first-ever night game under the newly installed lights at Wrigley Field. Rain caused the game to be called in the fourth inning with the Cubs leading the Mets 3-1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winnemucca woman killed in crash
Local

Winnemucca woman killed in crash

WINNEMUCCA – A Winnemucca driver was killed early Wednesday morning when a pickup driven by a juvenile crossed into her lane on U.S. 95, accor…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News