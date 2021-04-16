Saturday, April 17

Today is the 107th day of 2021 and the 29th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1861, Virginia became the eighth state to secede from the Union.

In 1941, Yugoslavia surrendered to Nazi Germany.

In 1961, a group of CIA-trained Cuban exiles launched an unsuccessful invasion of Cuba at the Bay of Pigs.

In 1964, the Ford Mustang debuted at the World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows, New York.

In 1970, the crippled Apollo 13 spacecraft landed safely in the Pacific Ocean.

In 2014, NASA’s Kepler space observatory announced the first discovery of an Earth-size planet in the habitable zone of another star, about 490 light-years from Earth.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: J.P. Morgan (1837-1913), financier/banker; Senor Wences (1896-1999), ventriloquist; Thornton Wilder, (1897-1975), playwright/novelist; William Holden (1918-1981), actor; Roddy Piper (1954-2015), wrestler; Nick Hornby (1957- ), author/screenwriter; Sean Bean (1959- ), actor; Boomer Esiason (1961- ), football player/sportscaster; Maynard James Kennan (1964- ), singer-songwriter; Redman (1970- ), rapper/actor; Jennifer Garner (1972- ), actress; Rooney Mara (1985- ), actress.