Saturday, April 3

Today is the 93rd day of 2021 and the 15th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1865, Union forces captured Richmond, Virginia, the capital of the Confederacy.

In 1882, American outlaw Jesse James was killed by Robert Ford, a member of James’ own gang who hoped to earn a state reward.

In 1948, President Harry Truman signed into law the Marshall Plan aid bill, which was designed to help rebuild war-torn Europe.

In 1996, “Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski was arrested at his cabin near Lincoln, Montana.

In 2010, Apple Inc. released the first iPad tablet computer.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Washington Irving (1783-1859), writer; Doris Day (1922-2019), singer/actress; Marlon Brando (1924-2004), actor; Gus Grissom (1926-1967), astronaut; Jane Goodall (1934- ), primatologist; Wayne Newton (1942- ), singer; Alec Baldwin (1958- ), actor; David Hyde Pierce (1959- ), actor; Eddie Murphy (1961- ), actor/comedian; Ben Mendelsohn (1969- ), actor.

Adam Scott (1973- ), actor; Cobie Smulders (1982- ), actress; Amanda Bynes (1986- ), actress.