Thursday, July 1

Today is the 182nd day of 2021 and the 12th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1863, the Battle of Gettysburg began.

In 1908, SOS was adopted as the international distress signal.

In 1968, 62 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and the Soviet Union, signed the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

In 1997, China resumed sovereignty of Hong Kong after 156 years of British rule.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Amantine-Lucile-Aurore Dupin aka George Sand (1804-1876), author; Walter Francis White (1893-1955), NAACP leader; Estee Lauder (1906-2004), cosmetics company co-founder; Jamie Farr (1934- ), actor; Sydney Pollack (1934-2008), filmmaker; Dan Aykroyd (1952- ), actor; Diana, Princess of Wales (1961-1997); Carl Lewis (1961- ), Olympic athlete; Pamela Anderson (1967- ), actress; Missy Elliott (1971- ), rapper; Claire Forlani (1972- ), actress; Liv Tyler (1977- ), actress; Nelson Cruz (1980- ), baseball player.

TODAY’S FACT: The International Criminal Court, established on this day in 2002, is an independent institution and is not part of the United Nations.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1903, the first Tour de France bicycle race began in Paris. Of the 60 cyclists who began the nearly 2,500-kilometer race, only 21 finished, including champion Maurice Garin.

