Friday, June 12

Today is the 164th day of 2020 and the 86th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1963, civil rights leader Medgar Evers was assassinated in Jackson, Mississippi.

In 1964, anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela was sentenced to life in prison for sabotage in South Africa.

In 1987, President Ronald Reagan challenged Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to “tear down this wall” in a speech delivered in divided Berlin.

In 1994, Nicole Brown Simpson, ex-wife of professional football player O.J. Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman were murdered in Los Angeles.

In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people and injured 53 others at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Charles Kingsley (1819-1875), priest/historian/author; Uta Hagen (1919-2004), actress; George H.W. Bush (1924-2018), 41st U.S. president; Anne Frank (1929-1945), diarist/Holocaust victim; Jim Nabors (1930-2017), actor; Marv Albert (1941- ), sportscaster; Chick Corea (1941- ), musician; Hideki Matsui (1974- ), baseball player; Dave Franco (1985- ), actor; Blake Ross (1985- ), software engineer.