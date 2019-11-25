Tuesday, Nov. 26

Today is the 330th day of 2019 and the 65th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1789, the United States observed a day of Thanksgiving declared by George Washington in celebration of the new Constitution.

In 1922, Egyptologist Howard Carter became the first person to enter Tutankhamen’s tomb in 3,000 years.

In 1992, it was announced that the Queen of England would begin paying income taxes, the first time a British monarch would do so since the 1930s.

In 2000, nearly three weeks after Election Day, Florida’s presidential election results were certified in favor of George W. Bush.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Edwards Walker (1832-1919), physician/activist; Charles M. Schulz (1922-2000), cartoonist; Robert Goulet (1933-2007), singer/actor; Rich Little (1938- ), actor/comedian; Tina Turner (1939- ), singer/actress; Dale Jarrett (1956- ), race car driver; Scott Adsit (1965- ), actor; Peter Facinelli (1973- ), actor; DJ Khaled (1975- ), rapper/producer; Natasha Bedingfield (1981- ), singer.