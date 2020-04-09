Datebook
Datebook

Friday, April 10

Today is the 101st day of 2020 and the 23rd day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1866, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) was founded in New York City.

In 1938, a referendum made Nazi Germany’s annexation of Austria official.

In 1972, famed comic actor and director Charlie Chaplin received an honorary Oscar at the 44th Annual Academy Awards, after a 12-minute standing ovation.

In 2003, Congress approved the Amber Alert system, which alerts the public to child abductions.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Hazlitt (1778-1830), writer; William Booth (1829-1912), Salvation Army founder; Joseph Pulitzer (1847-1911), publisher; Harry Morgan (1915-2011), actor; Max von Sydow (1929-2020), actor; Omar Sharif (1932-2015), actor; John Madden (1936- ), football coach/broadcaster; Steven Seagal (1952- ), actor; Babyface (1959- ), singer-songwriter/producer; David Harbour (1975- ), actor; Charlie Hunnam (1980- ), actor; Mandy Moore (1984- ), actress/singer-songwriter; Haley Joel Osment (1988- ), actor; Daisy Ridley (1992- ), actress.

TODAY’S FACT: According to estimates from the CIA, residents of the 0.77-square-mile principality of Monaco enjoy the longest life expectancy in the world, at an average of 89.5 years.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1947, the Brooklyn Dodgers announced the purchase of Jackie Robinson’s contract from the Montreal Royals, a minor-league club.

