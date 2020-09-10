 Skip to main content
Datebook

Friday, Sept. 11

Today is the 255th day of 2020 and the 84th day of summer.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1857, Mormon militiamen and Paiute Indians massacred 120 pioneers in Mountain Meadows, Utah.

In 2001, hijacked planes crashed into New York City’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon in Virginia and a Pennsylvania field in terrorist attacks that claimed nearly 3,000 lives.

In 2007, Russia announced that it had successfully tested the world’s most powerful nonnuclear bomb, a thermobaric weapon nicknamed the “father of all bombs.”

In 2012, a heavily armed militia attacked the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, killing four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: O. Henry (1862-1910), short-story writer; D.H. Lawrence (1885-1930), author; Paul “Bear” Bryant (1913-1983), football coach; Tom Landry (1924-2000), football coach; Brian De Palma (1940- ), film director; Tony Gilroy (1956- ), filmmaker; Virginia Madsen (1961- ), actress; Moby (1965- ), singer-songwriter; Harry Connick Jr. (1967- ), actor/singer-songwriter; Ludacris (1977- ), rapper/actor; Ed Reed (1978- ), football player.

TODAY’S FACT: John Tyler was the first vice president to assume the presidency because of a sitting president’s death. During the term he served, after William Henry Harrison’s monthlong presidency, Tyler was often referred to slightingly as “His Accidency” or “Acting President.”

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1985, Pete Rose broke Ty Cobb’s record with his 4,192nd career hit.

