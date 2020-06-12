TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1948, Babe Ruth appeared at Yankee Stadium for the last time, on the occasion of the New York Yankees’ Silver Anniversary Day, during which his No. 3 jersey was ceremonially retired.

TODAY’S QUOTE: “Words are always getting conventionalized to some secondary meaning. It is one of the works of poetry to take the truants in custody and bring them back to their right senses.” — William Butler Yeats

TODAY’S NUMBER: 1,722 — depth (in feet) of the now-inactive Mirny mine in Eastern Siberia, Russia, the 4th-deepest mine in the world. Diamond-bearing deposits were first discovered at the site on this day in 1955.

TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 12) and new moon (June 20)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0