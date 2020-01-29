Thursday, Jan. 30
Today is the 30th day of 2020 and the 41st day of winter.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1649, England’s King Charles I was executed for treason.
In 1835, a gunman attempted to shoot President Andrew Jackson near the U.S. Capitol and was subdued by a crowd, marking the first presidential assassination attempt.
In 1933, Adolf Hitler was sworn in as chancellor of Germany.
In 1948, Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu extremist.
In 2005, Iraq held its first free elections in a half-century.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882-1945), 32nd U.S. president; Barbara Tuchman (1912-1989), historian; Dick Martin (1922-2008), actor/comedian; Gene Hackman (1930- ), actor; Vanessa Redgrave (1937- ), actress; Dick Cheney (1941- ), U.S. vice president; Phil Collins (1951- ), singer-songwriter; Charles Dutton (1951- ), actor; Christian Bale (1974- ), actor; Wilmer Valderrama (1980- ), actor; Kid Cudi (1984- ), actor/rapper.
TODAY’S FACT: Charles I was the first king of England to be tried for crimes against his kingdom. He refused to enter a plea, insisting that the court had no authority over a monarch.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2002, Karl Malone became the second NBA player (after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) to score 34,000 career points.