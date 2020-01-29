Thursday, Jan. 30

Today is the 30th day of 2020 and the 41st day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1649, England’s King Charles I was executed for treason.

In 1835, a gunman attempted to shoot President Andrew Jackson near the U.S. Capitol and was subdued by a crowd, marking the first presidential assassination attempt.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In 1933, Adolf Hitler was sworn in as chancellor of Germany.

In 1948, Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by a Hindu extremist.

In 2005, Iraq held its first free elections in a half-century.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882-1945), 32nd U.S. president; Barbara Tuchman (1912-1989), historian; Dick Martin (1922-2008), actor/comedian; Gene Hackman (1930- ), actor; Vanessa Redgrave (1937- ), actress; Dick Cheney (1941- ), U.S. vice president; Phil Collins (1951- ), singer-songwriter; Charles Dutton (1951- ), actor; Christian Bale (1974- ), actor; Wilmer Valderrama (1980- ), actor; Kid Cudi (1984- ), actor/rapper.

TODAY’S FACT: Charles I was the first king of England to be tried for crimes against his kingdom. He refused to enter a plea, insisting that the court had no authority over a monarch.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2002, Karl Malone became the second NBA player (after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) to score 34,000 career points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0