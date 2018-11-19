Tuesday, Nov. 20
Today is the 324th day of 2018 and the 60th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1789, New Jersey became the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights.
In 1945, the Nuremberg Trials against World War II Nazi war criminals began.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy lifted the blockade against Cuba in response to the Soviet Union removing its missiles from the Caribbean nation.
In 1969, a group of Native American activists took control of Alcatraz Island in an unarmed occupation that would last until June 1971.
In 1985, Microsoft Corp. released the Windows 1.0 graphical operating system.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Edwin Hubble (1889-1953), astronomer; Alistair Cooke (1908-2004), TV host; Robert Byrd (1917-2010), senator; Nadine Gordimer (1923-2014), writer; Robert F. Kennedy (1925-1968), senator; Estelle Parsons (1927- ), actress; Richard Dawson (1932-2012), actor/TV host; Don DeLillo (1936- ), author; Joe Biden (1942- ), U.S. vice president; Bo Derek (1956- ), actress; Joel McHale (1971- ), actor/comedian; Dierks Bentley (1975- ), singer-songwriter; Nadine Velazquez (1978- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: Democratic Sen. Robert Byrd of West Virginia was the longest-serving senator in U.S. history, with more than 50 years of service from 1959 to 2010.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1997, A.C. Green played in his 907th consecutive NBA game, a record that he would extend to 1,192 games.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “The problem of power is how to achieve its responsible use rather than its irresponsible and indulgent use — of how to get men of power to live for the public rather than off the public.” — Robert F. Kennedy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.