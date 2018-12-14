Saturday, Dec. 15
Today is the 349th day of 2018 and the 85th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1791, the Bill of Rights took effect after ratification by Virginia.
In 1939, the film “Gone With the Wind” premiered in Atlanta.
In 1961, Adolf Eichmann, considered the architect of the Nazis’ “final solution,” was convicted of war crimes and sentenced to death by an Israeli court.
In 1970, the Soviet probe Venera 7 landed on Venus, becoming the first spacecraft to complete a soft landing on another planet.
In 1978, President Jimmy Carter announced his intention to grant diplomatic recognition to Communist China, severing ties with Taiwan, on Jan. 1, 1979.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Gustave Eiffel (1832-1923), engineer/architect; Maxwell Anderson (1888-1959), playwright; J. Paul Getty (1892-1976), oil tycoon/philanthropist; Betty Smith (1896-1972), author; Tim Conway (1933- ), actor/comedian; Dave Clark (1942- ), musician; Don Johnson (1949- ), actor; Julie Taymor (1952- ), director; Rodney Harrison (1972- ), football player; Adam Brody (1979- ), actor; Charlie Cox (1982- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: In 2001, the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy was reopened after being closed for more than a decade for stabilization and reconstruction efforts. The tower’s characteristic lean was left intact.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1982, Bill Parcells became the coach of the NFL’s New York Giants.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Look at everything always as though you were seeing it either for the first or last time: Thus is your time on earth filled with glory.” — Betty Smith, “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn”
