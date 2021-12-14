Wednesday, Dec. 15

Today is the 349th day of 2021 and the 85th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY

In 1791, the Bill of Rights took effect after ratification by Virginia.

In 1961, Adolf Eichmann, considered the architect of the Nazis’ “final solution,” was convicted of war crimes and sentenced to death by an Israeli court.

In 1970, the Soviet probe Venera 7 landed on Venus, becoming the first spacecraft to complete a soft landing on another planet.

In 1978, President Jimmy Carter announced his intention to grant diplomatic recognition to Communist China, severing ties with Taiwan, on Jan. 1, 1979.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS

Gustave Eiffel (1832-1923), engineer/architect; Maxwell Anderson (1888-1959), playwright; J. Paul Getty (1892-1976), oil tycoon/philanthropist; Betty Smith (1896-1972), author; Tim Conway (1933-2019), actor/comedian; Dave Clark (1939- ), musician; Don Johnson (1949- ), actor; Julie Taymor (1952- ), director; Rodney Harrison (1972- ), football player; Adam Brody (1979- ), actor; Charlie Cox (1982- ), actor.

TODAY’S FAC

: The Venera probe that landed on Venus in 1970 transmitted data to Earth for a total of 53 minutes, including just 20 minutes from the surface of the planet.

TODAY’S SPORTS

In 1982, Bill Parcells became the coach of the NFL’s New York Giants.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0