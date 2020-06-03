Thursday, June 4

Today is the 156th day of 2020 and the 78th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1912, Massachusetts became the first U.S. state to pass a minimum wage law.

In 1917, the first Pulitzer Prizes were awarded.

In 1942, the Battle of Midway began as the Japanese navy launched a raid on Midway Island.

In 1989, Chinese government troops and tanks crushed a massive demonstration of pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

In 1998, Terry Nichols was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Merrill (1917-2004), opera singer; Dennis Weaver (1924-2006), actor; Ruth Westheimer (1928- ), therapist/media personality; Bruce Dern (1936- ), actor; Mortimer B. Zuckerman (1937- ), publisher/real estate executive; Michelle Phillips (1944- ), singer-songwriter; Keith David (1956- ), actor; John Hockenberry (1956- ), journalist/author; Scott Wolf (1968- ), actor; Noah Wyle (1971- ), actor; Russell Brand (1975- ), comedian/actor; Angelina Jolie (1975- ), actress; T.J. Miller (1981- ), actor.