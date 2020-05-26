Wednesday, May 27

Today is the 148th day of 2020 and the 70th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1937, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge opened to pedestrian traffic.

In 1941, recent German victories in World War II prompted President Franklin D. Roosevelt to proclaim an “unlimited national emergency.”

In 1999, a United Nations tribunal indicted Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic for crimes against humanity.

In 2006, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake on the island of Java, Indonesia, killed nearly 6,000 people and injured more than 38,000.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: “Wild Bill” Hickok (1837-1876), lawman/gambler; Dashiell Hammett (1894-1961), author; Rachel Carson (1907-1964), biologist/environmentalist; Hubert Humphrey (1911-1978), politician; Vincent Price (1911-1993), actor; Sam Snead (1912-2002), golfer; Henry Kissinger (1923- ), politician; Adam Carolla (1964- ), TV personality/radio host; Joseph Fiennes (1970- ), actor; Paul Bettany (1971- ), actor; Jack McBrayer (1973- ), actor; Andre 3000 (1975- ), rapper/actor; Jamie Oliver (1975- ), chef/activist; Chris Colfer (1990- ), actor.