 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Datebook
0 comments

Datebook

  • 0

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Today is the 40th day of 2021 and the 51st day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1825, the U.S. House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams as president, a decision that became necessary after no candidate took a majority of the electoral votes in the election of 1824.

In 1861, Jefferson Davis was elected president of the Confederate States of America.

In 1950, during a speech in West Virginia, Sen. Joseph McCarthy of Wisconsin claimed to have a list of more than 200 “known communists” serving in the State Department.

In 1964, the Beatles made their first appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Henry Harrison (1773-1841), ninth U.S. president; Ronald Colman (1891-1958), actor; Carmen Miranda (1909-1955), dancer/singer/actress; Brendan Behan (1923-1964), playwright; Roger Mudd (1928- ), TV journalist; Carole King (1942- ), singer-songwriter; Joe Pesci (1943- ), actor; Alice Walker (1944- ), author; Mia Farrow (1945- ), actress; Charlie Day (1976- ), actor; Tom Hiddleston (1981- ), actor; Michael B. Jordan (1987- ), actor.

TODAY’S FACT: The game of volleyball (then called Mintonette) was created in Holyoke, Massachusetts, on this day in 1895.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1971, pitcher Leroy “Satchel” Paige became the first Negro League veteran to be nominated for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reynolds named 'Best of Zillow'
Local

Reynolds named 'Best of Zillow'

ELKO — eXp Realty Realtor Colette Reynolds has been named “Best of Zillow” among the top 10% of more than 60,000 Zillow agents nationwide.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News