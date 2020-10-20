Wednesday, Oct. 21

Today is the 295th day of 2020 and the 30th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1879, Thomas Edison successfully tested an electric lightbulb.

In 1892, the original “Pledge of Allegiance” was recited by an estimated 12 million schoolchildren across the United States in honor of the 400th anniversary of Columbus’ voyage to the New World.

In 1959, the Guggenheim Museum opened in New York City.

In 1967, more than 35,000 anti-war protesters stormed the Pentagon, resulting in nearly 700 arrests.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Samuel Taylor Coleridge (1772-1834), poet/essayist; Alfred Nobel (1833-1896), inventor/arms manufacturer; Dizzy Gillespie (1917-1993), jazz musician; Celia Cruz (1925-2003), singer; Whitey Ford (1928- ), baseball player; Ursula K. Le Guin (1929-2018), author; Judy Sheindlin (1942- ), judge/TV personality; Benjamin Netanyahu (1949- ), Israeli politician; Carrie Fisher (1956-2016), actress/writer; Ken Watanabe (1959- ), actor; Kim Kardashian (1980- ), model/socialite.