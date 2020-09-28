Tuesday, Sept. 29
Today is the 273rd day of 2020 and the eighth day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1789, the U.S. Department of War established a regular army, maintaining several hundred troops.
In 1916, The New York Times reported that John D. Rockefeller, the head of Standard Oil, was almost certainly a billionaire, the world’s first.
In 1966, the Chevrolet Camaro debuted for sale in U.S. dealerships.
In 1988, NASA launched STS-26, the 26th Space Shuttle mission and the first since the Challenger disaster of Jan. 28, 1986.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Miguel de Cervantes (1547-1616), writer; Caravaggio (1571-1610), painter; Enrico Fermi (1901-1954), nuclear physicist; Greer Garson (1904-1996), actress; Gene Autry (1907-1998), singer/actor; Jerry Lee Lewis (1935- ), singer-songwriter; Madeline Kahn (1942-1999), actress; Ian McShane (1942- ), actor; Lech Walesa (1943- ), labor leader/politician; Bryant Gumbel (1948- ), TV journalist; Ann Bancroft (1955- ), author/explorer; Russell Peters (1970- ), actor/comedian; Zachary Levi (1980- ), actor; Kevin Durant (1988- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: Miguel de Cervantes’ “Don Quixote” is widely considered to be the first modern novel. It was initially published in two volumes in 1605 and 1615.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1951, NBC broadcast a college football game between Duke University and the University of Pittsburgh. It was the first live sporting event to be televised nationwide.
