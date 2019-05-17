Saturday, May 18
Today is the 138th day of 2019 and the 60th day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1917, the United States passed the Selective Service Act, a conscription law requiring registration of all men aged 21 to 30 who were not already in the military.
In 1974, India successfully tested its first nuclear weapon.
In 1980, Mount St. Helens erupted in Washington state.
In 1998, the U.S. Department of Justice and the attorneys general of 20 states filed an antitrust case against Microsoft.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Frank Capra (1897-1991), filmmaker; Perry Como (1912-2001), singer; Margot Fonteyn (1919-1991), ballet dancer; Pope John Paul II (1920-2005), Roman Catholic leader; Brooks Robinson (1937- ), baseball player; Reggie Jackson (1946- ), baseball player; George Strait (1952- ), singer/guitarist; Chow Yun-Fat (1955- ), actor; Yannick Noah (1960- ), tennis player; Tina Fey (1970- ), actress/comedian; Jack Johnson (1975- ), singer-songwriter.
TODAY’S FACT: Five countries (the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France and China) have officially acknowledged a capability to deploy nuclear weapons. At least four others (India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea) have nuclear capability but are not signatories to nuclear non-proliferation treaties.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2004, 40-year-old left-hander Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks became the oldest pitcher ever to throw a perfect game.
