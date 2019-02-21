Friday, Feb. 22
Today is the 53rd day of 2019 and the 64th day of winter.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1819, Spain signed the Adams-Onis Treaty, ceding Florida to the United States and redefining the boundary between U.S. and Spanish territories from Louisiana to the Pacific Ocean.
In 1935, new regulations outlawed aircraft flying over the White House.
In 1980, the U.S. Olympic hockey team upset the Soviet Union 4-3 in Lake Placid, New York, a victory popularly known as the “Miracle on Ice.”
In 1993, the U.N. Security Council approved the creation of a war crimes tribunal to address atrocities committed during the former Yugoslavia’s civil war.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: George Washington (1732-1799), soldier/first U.S. president; Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860), philosopher; Edna St. Vincent Millay (1892-1950), poet; Don Pardo (1918-2014), radio and TV announcer; Edward “Ted” Kennedy (1932-2009), U.S. senator; Julius Erving (1950- ), basketball player; Kyle MacLachlan (1959- ), actor; Steve Irwin (1962-2006), TV personality; Drew Barrymore (1975- ), actress; Iliza Shlesinger (1983- ), actress/comedian; Rajon Rondo (1986- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: Like Mozart, Frederic Chopin (born on this day in 1810, according to his baptismal register) was considered a musical prodigy in childhood. By age 7 he had composed two simple marches.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1959, Lee Petty won the first Daytona 500.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Mostly it is loss which teaches us about the worth of things.” — Arthur Schopenhauer, “Parerga and Paralipomena”
