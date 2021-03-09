Wednesday, March 10

Today is the 69th day of 2021 and the 80th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell spoke the first intelligible words transmitted over a telephone: “Mr. Watson — come here — I want to see you.”

In 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty to assassinating Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1971, the U.S. Senate passed the 26th Amendment, which would lower the minimum voting age to 18.

In 2019, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed, leading Boeing to ground all 737 MAX aircraft worldwide days later.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Pablo de Sarasate (1844-1908), violinist/composer; Clare Boothe Luce (1903-1987), playwright/politician; Chuck Norris (1940- ), actor; Jim Valvano (1946-1993), basketball coach; Sharon Stone (1958- ), actress; Jasmine Guy (1963- ), actress; Rick Rubin (1963- ), record producer; Jon Hamm (1971- ), actor; Matt Kenseth (1972- ), race car driver; Timbaland (1972- ), rapper/producer; Robin Thicke (1977- ), singer-songwriter; Carrie Underwood (1983- ), singer-songwriter/actress; Olivia Wilde (1984- ), actress.