Wednesday, March 11

Today is the 71st day of 2020 and the 82nd day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1861, delegates from seven states adopted the Constitution of the Confederate States of America.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In 1888, the “Great Blizzard of ‘88” struck the Northeastern United States, killing more than 400 people.

In 2011, a magnitude 9.03 undersea earthquake triggered a tsunami that struck Japan, killing nearly 16,000 people and causing meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lawrence Welk (1903-1992), bandleader; Ralph Abernathy (1926-1990), civil rights leader; Rupert Murdoch (1931- ), business leader; Antonin Scalia (1936-2016), U.S. Supreme Court justice; Peter Berg (1964- ), actor/filmmaker; Terrence Howard (1969- ), actor; Johnny Knoxville (1971- ), actor; Thora Birch (1982- ), actress; Anton Yelchin (1989-2016), actor.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1979, Randy Holt of the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings was penalized nine times for a record total of 67 minutes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0