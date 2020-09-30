 Skip to main content
Thursday, Oct. 1

Today is the 275th day of 2020 and the 10th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1890, an act of Congress established Yosemite National Park in California.

In 1949, Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong declared the People’s Republic of China at a ceremony in Beijing.

In 1975, Muhammad Ali defeated Joe Frazier in the “Thrilla in Manila” boxing match in the Philippines.

In 2017, a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas resulted in 58 deaths and more than 800 wounded.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Helio Gracie (1913-2009), martial artist; Walter Matthau (1920-2000), actor; Jimmy Carter (1924- ), 39th U.S. president; William Rehnquist (1924-2005), United States chief justice; Tom Bosley (1927-2010), actor; Richard Harris (1930-2002), actor; Julie Andrews (1935- ), actress; Rod Carew (1945- ), baseball player; Tim O’Brien (1946- ), author; Esai Morales (1962- ), actor; Mark McGwire (1963- ), baseball player; Zach Galifianakis (1969- ), actor/comedian; Rupert Friend (1981- ), actor; Brie Larson (1989- ), actress.

TODAY’S FACT: In 1957, the first paper currency bearing the U.S. motto “In God We Trust” entered circulation.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1961, Roger Maris hit his 61st home run of the season, breaking the single-season record that had been held by Babe Ruth since 1927.

