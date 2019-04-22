Tuesday, April 23
Today is the 113th day of 2019 and the 35th day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1635, the first public school in the United States, Boston Latin School, was founded in Boston, Massachusetts.
In 1908, Congress passed a bill establishing the U.S. Army Reserve.
In 1968, students protesting the Vietnam War at Columbia University in New York City began occupying campus buildings.
In 1969, Sirhan Sirhan received the death penalty for assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. His sentence was reduced to life imprisonment in 1972.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: James Buchanan (1791-1868), 15th U.S. president; Max Planck (1858-1947), physicist; Shirley Temple Black (1928-2014), actress/diplomat; Roy Orbison (1936-1988), singer-songwriter; Lee Majors (1939- ), actor; Sandra Dee (1942-2005), actress; Tony Atlas (1954- ), bodybuilder; Michael Moore (1954- ), filmmaker; George Lopez (1961- ), comedian/TV personality; John Cena (1977- ), wrestler/actor; John Oliver (1977- ), actor/comedian; Dev Patel (1990- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: An estimated 300 hours of video is uploaded to YouTube.com every minute. The first video on the site, an 18-second clip entitled “Me at the Zoo,” was uploaded on this day in 2005.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1954, Milwaukee Braves rookie Hank Aaron hit his first major-league home run.
