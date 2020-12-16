 Skip to main content
Thursday, Dec. 17

Today is the 352nd day of 2020 and the 87th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1903, Orville Wright made the first controlled, sustained flight in a power-driven airplane.

In 1989, the first episode of “The Simpsons” aired.

In 1992, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) was signed by the leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico.

In 2010, street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in protest of government mistreatment in Tunisia, becoming a catalyst for Arab Spring protests in the region.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: John Greenleaf Whittier (1807-1892), poet; Ford Madox Ford (1873-1939), novelist; William Safire (1929-2009), columnist; Eugene Levy (1946- ), actor/comedian; Wes Studi (1947- ), actor; Bill Pullman (1953- ), actor; Rian Johnson (1973- ), filmmaker; Paula Radcliffe (1973- ), long-distance runner; Sarah Paulson (1974- ), actress; Giovanni Ribisi (1974- ), actor; Milla Jovovich (1975- ), actress; Manny Pacquiao (1978- ), boxer; Chase Utley (1978- ), baseball player.

TODAY’S FACT: An attempt to re-create the Wright brothers’ inaugural flight on North Carolina’s Outer Banks failed to take off in 2003, on the first flight’s 100-year anniversary.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1933, the Chicago Bears defeated the New York Giants 23-21 to win the first NFL Championship game.

TODAY’S QUOTE: “It was an odd friendship, but the oddnesses of friendships are a frequent guarantee of their lasting texture.” — Ford Madox Ford, “Some Do Not ...”

