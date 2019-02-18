Tuesday, Feb. 19
Today is the 50th day of 2019 and the 61st day of winter.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1807, former U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr was arrested for treason.
In 1878, Thomas Edison received a patent for the phonograph.
In 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, allowing the internment of Japanese-Americans.
In 1945, about 30,000 U.S. Marines landed on Iwo Jima.
In 1963, Betty Friedan’s “The Feminine Mystique” was published, sparking a new wave of feminism in the United States.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Nicolaus Copernicus (1473-1543), astronomer; Lee Marvin (1924-1987), actor; John Frankenheimer (1930-2002), director; Smokey Robinson (1940- ), singer-songwriter; Amy Tan (1952- ), author; Jeff Daniels (1955- ), actor; Ray Winstone (1957- ), actor; Roger Goodell (1959- ), NFL commissioner; Seal (1963- ), singer-songwriter; Jonathan Lethem (1964- ), author; Benicio Del Toro (1967- ), actor; Jeff Kinney (1971- ), cartoonist/children’s author; David Mazouz (2001- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: The hottest planet in the solar system is Venus, with an average surface temperature of 867 degrees F.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1995, Sterling Marlin became the third person to win back-to-back Daytona 500s in the race’s history, a feat that has not been accomplished since.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I learned to write fiction the way I learned to read fiction — by skipping the parts that bored me.” — Jonathan Lethem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.