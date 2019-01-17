Friday, Jan. 18
Today is the 18th day of 2019 and the 29th day of winter.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1788, English settlers landed in Australia to establish a penal colony.
In 1943, the first armed uprising began at the Warsaw Ghetto in German-occupied Poland.
In 1964, planners unveiled the designs for New York’s World Trade Center.
In 1990, Washington, D.C. mayor Marion Barry was arrested on drug possession charges as a result of an FBI sting operation.
In 1993, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was officially observed in all 50 states for the first time.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Baron de Montesquieu (1689-1755), political philosopher; Daniel Webster (1782-1852), statesman/orator; A.A. Milne (1882-1956), children’s author; Cary Grant (1904-1986), actor; Danny Kaye (1911-1987), entertainer; Kevin Costner (1955- ), actor; Mark Messier (1961- ), hockey player; Dave Attell (1965- ), actor/comedian; Dave Bautista (1969- ), wrestler/actor; Jesse L. Martin (1969- ), actor; Julius Peppers (1980- ), football player; Jason Segel (1980- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Australia is the world’s sixth-largest country by area, at 2.97 million square miles.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1976, wide receiver Lynn Swann gained 161 yards on four receptions and was named MVP as Pittsburgh defeated Dallas 21-17 in Super Bowl X.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Not to be loved is a misfortune, but it is an insult to be loved no longer.” — Baron de Montesquieu
