Saturday, Nov. 9

Today is the 313th day of 2019 and the 48th day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1906, Theodore Roosevelt visited the Panama Canal, becoming the first sitting president to make an official trip outside of the United States.

In 1938, the Nazis launched a national pogrom, later dubbed “Kristallnacht,” against Jewish people in Germany and Austria.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

In 1965, a massive blackout left much of the northeastern United States and Ontario, Canada, without power.

In 1989, the wall separating West Berlin from East Berlin and the rest of East Germany was opened.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Benjamin Banneker (1731-1806), astronomer; Elijah P. Lovejoy (1802-1837), abolitionist; Hedy Lamarr (1914-2000), actress; Spiro Agnew (1918-1996), U.S. vice president; Anne Sexton (1928-1974), poet; Carl Sagan (1934-1996), astronomer/writer; Bob Gibson (1935- ), baseball player; Chris Jericho (1970- ), professional wrestler/actor; Susan Tedeschi (1970- ), singer-songwriter; Eric Dane (1972- ), actor; Nick Lachey (1973- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY’S FACT: The 1965 power grid blackout left an area of 80,000 square miles, and at least 30 million people, without power.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1961, the Professional Golfers Association of America eliminated its rule limiting membership to Caucasians.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0