Thursday, April 30

Today is the 121st day of 2020 and the 43rd day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1789, George Washington was inaugurated as the first president of the United States.

In 1803, representatives of the United States and France concluded negotiations for the purchase of the Louisiana Territory.

In 1812, Louisiana was admitted as the 18th U.S. state.

In 1945, Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun committed suicide as Soviet troops approached his bunker in Berlin, Germany.

In 1975, Saigon, capital of South Vietnam, fell to communist forces, effectively ending the Vietnam War.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Carl Friedrich Gauss (1777-1855), mathematician; Eve Arden (1908-1990), actress; Robert Shaw (1916-1999), conductor; Roger Easton (1921-2014), GPS co-inventor; Johnny Horton (1925-1960), musician; Cloris Leachman (1926- ), actress; Gary Collins (1938-2012), actor/talk show host; Isiah Thomas (1961- ), basketball player; Johnny Galecki (1975- ), actor; Kirsten Dunst (1982- ), actress; Gal Gadot (1985- ), model/actress.