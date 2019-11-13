Thursday, Nov. 14

Today is the 318th day of 2019 and the 53rd day of autumn.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1851, the first American edition of Herman Melville’s “Moby-Dick” was published.

In 1889, New York World reporter Nellie Bly set out to travel around the world in less than 80 days, inspired by Jules Verne. It took her 72 days.

In 1995, the U.S. federal government temporarily closed national parks and museums as a result of a budget standoff between Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

In 2008, the first G-20 economic summit began in Washington, D.C.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Robert Fulton (1765-1815), inventor; Claude Monet (1840-1926), painter; Aaron Copland (1900-1990), composer; Joseph McCarthy (1908-1957), politician; Ed White (1930-1967), astronaut; Wendy Carlos (1939- ), composer; P.J. O’Rourke (1947- ), journalist/author; Prince Charles (1948- ), Prince of Wales; Condoleezza Rice (1954- ), former secretary of state; Yanni (1954- ), musician; Patrick Warburton (1964- ), actor; Curt Schilling (1966- ), baseball player; Josh Duhamel (1972- ), actor.

TODAY’S FACT: In 1910, the first airplane takeoff from the deck of a ship occurred near Hampton Roads, Virginia.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1970, a plane carrying 37 Marshall University football players, as well as the team’s coach, doctors, athletic director and 25 team boosters, crashed outside an airport near Huntington, West Virginia, killing all on board.

