Friday, Aug. 2
Today is the 214th day of 2019 and the 43rd day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1790, the first official census of the United States was conducted.
In 1923, President Warren Harding died in San Francisco. Vice President Calvin Coolidge was sworn in as president before dawn the next day.
In 1934, Adolf Hitler united the chancellorship and presidency of Germany under the new title of Fuhrer.
In 1939, Albert Einstein wrote a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, requesting that the U.S. research the possibility of atomic weapons.
In 1990, Iraq invaded Kuwait.
In 2018, Apple Inc. became the world’s first trillion-dollar company.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Frederic Auguste Bartholdi (1834-1904), sculptor; Jack Warner (1892-1978), film executive; Myrna Loy (1905-1993), actress; Shimon Peres (1923-2016), Israeli president; James Baldwin (1924-1987), writer; Carroll O’Connor (1924-2001), actor; Lamar Hunt (1932-2006), sports executive; Peter O’Toole (1932-2013), actor; Wes Craven (1939-2015), filmmaker; Mary-Louise Parker (1964- ), actress; Kevin Smith (1970- ), filmmaker; Sam Worthington (1976- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: The familiar enlarged copy of the Declaration of Independence bearing the signatures of 56 congressional delegates was signed on this day in 1776.
TODAY’S SPORTS: The “Black Sox,” eight former Chicago White Sox baseball players charged with defrauding the public in a conspiracy to throw the 1919 World Series, were acquitted on this day in 1921.
