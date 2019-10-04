Saturday, Oct. 5
Today is the 278th day of 2019 and the 13th day of autumn.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1877, Chief Joseph and the Nez Perce tribe surrendered to U.S. Cavalry troops after a 1,700-mile retreat.
In 1947, President Harry Truman delivered the first address to be televised from the White House.
In 1970, the Public Broadcasting Service was founded.
In 2005, the U.S. Senate voted 90-9 to prohibit the use of “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment” on detainees.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jonathan Edwards (1703-1758), theologian/evangelist; Chester A. Arthur (1829-1886), 21st U.S. president; Louis Lumiere (1864-1948), inventor/filmmaker; Ray Kroc (1902-1984), founder of McDonald’s Corp.; Bil Keane (1922-2011), cartoonist; Vaclav Havel (1936-2011), playwright/Czech president; Steve Miller (1943- ), musician; Bernie Mac (1957-2008), comedian/actor; Neil deGrasse Tyson (1958- ), astrophysicist; Mario Lemieux (1965- ), hockey player; Guy Pearce (1967- ), actor; Kate Winslet (1975- ), actress; Jesse Eisenberg (1983- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: In the first televised White House address, President Truman asked the American people to stop eating meat on Tuesdays and poultry on Thursdays to help relieve food shortages in Europe.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2001, Barry Bonds set a new single-season home run record with his 71st and 72nd home runs.
