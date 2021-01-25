Tuesday, Jan. 26

Today is the 26th day of 2021 and the 37th day of winter.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1837, Michigan was admitted as the 26th U.S. state.

In 1950, the Indian Constitution went into effect, marking the birth of the Republic of India.

In 1998, President Bill Clinton denied allegations of an extramarital affair during a televised speech.

In 2020, NBA great Kobe Bryant and eight others onboard were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Douglas MacArthur (1880-1964), military leader; Maria von Trapp (1905-1987), matriarch of singing family/memoirist; Paul Newman (1925-2008), actor; Jules Feiffer (1929- ), cartoonist/writer; Scott Glenn (1939- ), actor; Gene Siskel (1946-1999), journalist/critic; David Strathairn (1949- ), actor; Eddie Van Halen (1955-2020), guitarist/songwriter; Ellen DeGeneres (1958- ), comedian/talk show host; Wayne Gretzky (1961- ), hockey player; Vince Carter (1977- ), basketball player; Sasha Banks (1992- ), professional wrestler.