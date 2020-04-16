Friday, April 17

Today is the 108th day of 2020 and the 30th day of spring.

TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1861, Virginia became the eighth state to secede from the Union.

In 1941, Yugoslavia surrendered to Nazi Germany.

In 1961, a group of CIA-trained Cuban exiles launched an unsuccessful invasion of Cuba at the Bay of Pigs.

In 1964, the Ford Mustang debuted at the World’s Fair in Flushing Meadows, New York.

In 1970, the crippled Apollo 13 spacecraft landed safely in the Pacific Ocean.

In 2014, NASA’s Kepler space observatory announced the first discovery of an Earth-size planet in the habitable zone of another star, about 490 light-years from Earth.